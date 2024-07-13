34 C
Dhemaji Court Sentences Ranjit Boruah to 20 Years in Prison for POCSO Act Violation

HT Digital

July 13, Saturday: The District and Session Judge of Dhemaji has sentenced Ranjit Boruah to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) under Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Additionally, Boruah has been fined ₹10,000 under the same section.

This sentencing follows the Dhemaji PS Case No 421/20, which brought to light the heinous crimes committed by Boruah. The court also sentenced him to 3 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 under Section 354B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

This case marks a significant step in the fight against sexual offenses and child exploitation, reinforcing the legal system’s commitment to delivering justice to the victims. The stringent punishment meted out by the Dhemaji court serves as a stern warning to perpetrators of such crimes.

