Man sentenced to 20 yrs under POCSO Act, 5 yrs under IPC in Morigaon

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 23: A special court in Morigaon, established specifically for the trial of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, convicted a man and sentenced him to 20 years in prison under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, the district police informed on Thursday.

The convict, Ritu Bordoloi, also referred to as Ritu Parna Bordoloi, is the son of Kameswar Bordoloi and hails from Khulagaon, Jagiroad, Morigaon, Assam.

As determined by the Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Special POCSO Judge in Morigaon, he was additionally found guilty under Section 366 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and received a sentence of 5 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The Morigaon Police on the micro-blogging site X stated, “In connection with Morigaon PS case no 286/23 the Accused person namely Jitu Bordoloi has been convicted RI for 20 years U/s 6 of POCSO Act. by Hon’ble Addl session Judge cum special POCSO Judge,Morigaon.”

Furthermore, he has been imposed a fine of Rs. 20,000 for the POCSO conviction and Rs. 10,000 for the IPC conviction.

As per the law, if he fails to pay these fines, he will face an additional rigorous imprisonment of 3 months and 1 month, respectively.

Both sentences are to be served concurrently. The time already spent in custody, amounting to 8 months and 4 days, will be deducted from the total sentence in accordance with Section 428 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Meanwhile, the Superintendent of District Jail, Morigaon, has been granted the authority to implement the sentence.

