Morigaon Court sentences man 13 years of imprisonment in POSCO case

GUWAHATI, Aug 4: The Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge (POCSO) in Morigaon has imposed a sentence of 13 years of rigorous imprisonment on Jehirul Islam for various offenses committed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Morigaon Police informed on Saturday.

As per reports, the convict, a resident of Dohutihabi in Nellie, found guilty of violating sections 354 and 341 of the IPC, as well as section 8 of the POCSO Act. Islam was handed a five-year rigorous imprisonment term and a Rs 5,000 fine for the IPC section 354 violation.

Additionally, he was given an additional four-year rigorous imprisonment sentence and a ₹5,000 fine for the POCSO Act section 8 violation.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Morigaon Police stated, “In connection with Jagiroad PS case no 186/2018 the Accused person namely Jaherul Islam has been convicted RI for 5 years U/s 8 of POCSO Act. by Hon’ble Addl session Judge cum special POCSO Judge ,Morigaon.”

Furthermore, he was fined ₹500 for the IPC section 341 violation, with an alternative punishment of 10 days of simple imprisonment.

Accordingly, the court has instructed the Superintendent of District Jail, Morigaon, to carry out this directive and guarantee the transfer of the convict to jail in order to serve his sentence.