Dhubri’s terracotta maestro Dhirendra Nath Pal honoured with Assam Gaurav Award

DHUBRI, March 10: In a significant recognition of artistic excellence, Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced the recipients of the ‘Assam Gaurav’ awards on Sunday, among the distinguished honorees is Dhirendra Nath Pal, a master terracotta artist from Asharikandi village in Dhubri district.

Dhirendra Nath Pal’s journey in terracotta artistry is both inspiring and transformative.

Hailing from a lineage of artisans, Pal has been instrumental in reviving and promoting the traditional terracotta craft of Assam.

His dedication to the art form garnered him the Bokul Bon Award in 2006, recognising his efforts in preserving Assamese folk art and culture.

Pal’s creations have not only found patrons across India but have also captivated audiences in European countries, showcasing the global appeal of Assam’s terracotta artistry.

Beyond his personal achievements, Pal’s influence has been pivotal in transforming Asharikandi into a thriving hub for terracotta craftsmanship.

Under his mentorship, numerous families in the village have embraced terracotta artistry, ensuring economic sustenance and the preservation of this traditional craft.

His leadership has fostered a community where artisans collaborate, innovate, and continue to uphold the rich heritage of Assamese terracotta art.

The ‘Assam Gaurav’ award not only acknowledges Pal’s individual accomplishments but also shines a spotlight on the cultural significance of terracotta art in Assam.

This recognition is expected to inspire a new generation of artisans to pursue and innovate within this traditional craft, ensuring its continuity and evolution.

Additionally, Pal’s recognition as an ‘Assam Gaurav’ laureate underscores the state’s commitment to honouring its cultural custodians and promoting the rich tapestry of art and tradition.

This accolade, one of the highest civilian honors bestowed by the Assam government, celebrates individuals who have made exceptional contributions in their respective fields.