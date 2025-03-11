19 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
type here...

Dhubri’s terracotta maestro Dhirendra Nath Pal honoured with Assam Gaurav Award

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DHUBRI, March 10: In a significant recognition of artistic excellence, Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced the recipients of the ‘Assam Gaurav’ awards on Sunday, among the distinguished honorees is Dhirendra Nath Pal, a master terracotta artist from Asharikandi village in Dhubri district.

- Advertisement -

Dhirendra Nath Pal’s journey in terracotta artistry is both inspiring and transformative.

Related Posts:

Hailing from a lineage of artisans, Pal has been instrumental in reviving and promoting the traditional terracotta craft of Assam.

His dedication to the art form garnered him the Bokul Bon Award in 2006, recognising his efforts in preserving Assamese folk art and culture.

Pal’s creations have not only found patrons across India but have also captivated audiences in European countries, showcasing the global appeal of Assam’s terracotta artistry.

- Advertisement -

Beyond his personal achievements, Pal’s influence has been pivotal in transforming Asharikandi into a thriving hub for terracotta craftsmanship.

Under his mentorship, numerous families in the village have embraced terracotta artistry, ensuring economic sustenance and the preservation of this traditional craft.

His leadership has fostered a community where artisans collaborate, innovate, and continue to uphold the rich heritage of Assamese terracotta art.

The ‘Assam Gaurav’ award not only acknowledges Pal’s individual accomplishments but also shines a spotlight on the cultural significance of terracotta art in Assam.

- Advertisement -

This recognition is expected to inspire a new generation of artisans to pursue and innovate within this traditional craft, ensuring its continuity and evolution.

Additionally, Pal’s recognition as an ‘Assam Gaurav’ laureate underscores the state’s commitment to honouring its cultural custodians and promoting the rich tapestry of art and tradition.

This accolade, one of the highest civilian honors bestowed by the Assam government, celebrates individuals who have made exceptional contributions in their respective fields.

10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India
10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India
10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March
10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March
8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct
8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct
Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild
Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: Woman assaulted over suspicion of witchcraft

The Hills Times -
10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India 10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March 8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild 10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March