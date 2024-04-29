23 C
Dibrugarh University signs MoU with ICMR-RMRC

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, April 28: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Dibrugarh University and ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Lahowal on Sunday.

A target has been set to advance collaborative research between the Dibrugarh University and the Regional Medical Research Centre.

The MoU was signed by Dibrugarh University registrar, Paramananda Sonowal in the presence of Rajiv Behl, director general of Health Research of the Indian Council of Medical Research and secretary, Government of India, and Natarajcenivasan Kalimumusamy, director of the Regional Medical Research Centre, Lahowal.

The Dibrugarh University has been working hard to take forward scientific research since its inception. It also has a leading department of herbal sciences (department of pharamaceutical sciences) on pharmacology.

The agreement signed between these two leading institutes is expected to bring a message of greater success to the collaborative field of health research.

Over the years, this department has been able to introduce excellence in the field of research in drug preparation.

On the other hand, RMRC is a distinguished research institute contributing immensely to the field of health research. During the last Covid pandemic, the centre has been able to provide amazing services.

