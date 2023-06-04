Dileep Baid takes charge as new chairman of EPCH

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 3: Dileep Baid, vice-chairman-EPCH has taken over the charge as new chairman of Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) during 183rd meeting of Committee of Administration (CoA) held on Thursday at Jaipur. Baid has taken charge from Raj Kumar Malhotra.

Baid, representing M/s Dileep Trading Corporation, Jaipur is a leading handicrafts exporter from Northern region for over three decades. He is associated with Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) for a very long time as member of Committee of Administration – EPCH. He is one of the pioneers of the Handicraft sector. He has launched his own brand named “Ellementry”. He is very actively involved in various trade bodies like CII and represented several trade issues on various platforms, a PR stated.

Baid emphasised that handicraft sector needs emerging trends and design intervention in product development, packaging innovation, brand building, enhanced productivity, quality and standards, sustainable development, compliances so that products are competitive in global market.

Following on the Council’s mandate, Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) organised a Symposium on “Handicrafts Vision-2030” for member exporters which helped participants to understand the current landscape of the handicrafts sector, identifying challenges and opportunities for growth and innovation, exploring emerging trends and technologies relevant to handicrafts sector, develop strategies to improve market competitiveness, encourage sustainable practices & ethical production and establishing collaborative networking partnerships.

Tarun Tahiliani, fashion designer shared journey to Indian Modern Story and how the design got evolved in India over the years. The fusion of traditional and contemporary design, emphasis on artisanal skills, and digital transformation has shaped the journey of the sector and will continue to do in future as well.

T K Chakraborthy, plant head, M/s Saint Gobain Glass India in his presentation shared that in order to remain competitive and sustainable, handicraft businesses need to implement ways to reduce their costs through internationally practised theories like 3 M’s Kaizen, Poka Yoke, PDCA and many more such strategies.

Puja Rautela, director, M/s Flat World said that in the handicraft sector, buying agents play a crucial role in connecting exporters, artisans and craftsmen with buyers from around the world. These intermediaries act as a bridge, facilitating the procurement of handicraft products and ensuring a smooth and efficient supply chain.

Dr Rakesh Kumar, director general – EPCH spoke about the journey of handicraft over the last 35 years where we have reached and what needs to be done with new initiative to achieve growth in the years ahead. He further added that the symposium has provided a strong foundation for future collaborations, initiatives, and opportunities that will benefit exporters, artisans, craftsmen, and the entire handicraft industry.

Sunit Jain, president, FOHREX and leading exporters from Rajasthan were also present on the occasion. Further the symposium was also witnessed by member exporter from all over India virtually.