Dima Hasao CEM felicitates Diksha Langthasa

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

Haflong, July 28: The Dima Hasao Autonomous Council organised a grand felicitation cum reception ceremony to honour Diksha Langthasa for her remarkable achievement in clearing the UPSC 2022 and becoming the first lady IPS officer from Dima Hasao district.

CEM Debolal Gorlosa congratulated and felicitated Diksha Langthasa for bringing immense pride to the district by securing the 664th rank in the highly competitive All India Civil Service examination, 2022 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Addressing the gathering, CEM Debolal Gorlosa expressed that this event is not only a celebration of Diksha’s success but also an acknowledgment of the immense potential that the people of Dima Hasao possess. He highlighted the positive changes being brought about in the district’s education system, leading to outstanding results in board and competitive examinations. He expressed his confidence in the calibre and capabilities of the district’s residents, expressing his belief that with proper guidance and support, Dima Hasao will become a leading district in the field of education.

During the program, chairperson Ranu Langthasa also addressed the gathering and congratulated Diksha on her exceptional achievement. She encouraged all the students present to pursue their goals with dedication and perseverance.

- Advertisement -

In a heartfelt speech, Diksha Langthasa shared her success story and expressed her gratitude towards CEM Debolal Gorlosa for organising such a memorable program to honour her achievement. She also thanked her parents for their unwavering support throughout her journey to cracking the prestigious UPSC examination.

The event was attended by esteemed personalities such as Ratan Jarambusa, EM DHAC, Nojit Kemprai EM, DHAC, Nipolal Hojai EM, DHAC, MACs of DHAC, principal secretary Thai Tsho Daulagupu, principal secretary (N) Debanon Daulagupu, and other secretaries. Various apex bodies, student organisations, students, and teachers were also present, making the occasion truly special.