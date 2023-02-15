Dima Hasao Journalists’ Union conducts Executive Committee Meeting at Haflong

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Feb 14: The Dima Hasao Journalists’ Union had their Executive Committee Meeting at Haflong on Tuesday, which was presided by Surjya Thaosen, president of the union, accompanied by LK Hengna and Sukhen Phonglo, vice presidents, respectively and Nirmal Singh, secretary besides Prasanta Bhattacharjya, treasurer; Biplab Deb, former secretary; Indranil Datta, Arnav Tanti and other members.

The meeting thoroughly discussed the selected agendas and thereafter resolved unanimously as given below:

It has decided to hold its general meeting at the earliest. Present executive body of Dima Hasao Journalists’ Union would continue until the general meeting was supposed to be held. It also resolved that monthly collection would be done from each member besides some subscriptions from well-wishers towards the fund of the union. The house decided to submit a memorandum with the concerned minister pertaining to various requirements of local media in the district which are essential to address from the government. Further, the union has decided to approach the authority concerned for providing a ‘Concession Card’ in the particular department. The Executive Committee Meeting has adopted a resolution to honour the selected media house and journalist for their contribution in the field of media.

Lastly, it has decided to take a programme of social awareness in some selected schools and villages over some important topic required for children and growing youth.