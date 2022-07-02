Director of Agriculture inspects flood affected areas under Dhekiajuli circle

- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, July 1: Director, Agriculture, Anant Lal Gyani, IAS, along with MLA Borsola Ganesh Limboo visited Tegbasti, under Dhekiajuli revenue circle, which has been marooned off and connectivity was snapped due to the rising waters of the Pachnoi and Brahmaputra rivers. During his visit, he was accompanied by deputy commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra; circle officer Dhekiajuli, Tanmoy Borah; senior officials of the district agriculture office among others.

It may be noted that around 250 families are living in the Tegbasti area which has been cut off from the mainland due to the prevailing flood situation. The officials present distributed relief material provided by MLA Borsola to the inhabitants during the visit.

As per an order of the Government of Assam, senior Government officials have been entrusted with the task of visiting districts affected in the recent wave of floods and submit a report to the Government.

Later in the day, the director, Agriculture also visited the tea garden labour line at Monobag TE which was heavily affected by the Sopai river during the floods. The residents of the labour line were given shelter at the relief camp set up at Panbari Model HS School and currently efforts are on to restore the labour line so that the inmates can return to their homes at the earliest.