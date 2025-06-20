24.8 C
Friday, June 20, 2025
District credit plans 2025–26 for Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong launched

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 19: The District Credit Plans (DCP) for the financial year 2025–26 for Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong were officially launched by Mukul Saikia, IAS, Principal Secretary of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and Chairman of the District Consultative Committee (DCC)/District Level Review Committee (DLRC), during the DCC/DLRC meeting for the March 2025 quarter held at the Council Secretariat in Diphu on Thursday.

According to an official statement, the priority sector credit targets have been fixed at ₹1,335.35 crore for Karbi Anglong and ₹627.41 crore for West Karbi Anglong for the year 2025–26.

These targets span key sectors such as agriculture, MSMEs, and other priority areas under the Reserve Bank of India’s Priority Sector Lending (PSL) guidelines.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of KAAC Rajeshan Terang, Additional Director of Agriculture (Hills), RBI Lead District Officer, DDM NABARD, Lead District Manager (LDM), Regional Manager of AGVB, Chief Manager of SBI, RSETI Director, Assistant Director of MSME, Chief Scientist of KVK, branch managers from various banks, and officials from relevant line departments.

The preparation of the DCP is an annual exercise undertaken in accordance with RBI’s PSL framework and is based on the Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) prepared by NABARD with inputs from line departments and stakeholders.

The Lead Bank finalises the DCP based on PLP projections to guide credit deployment by bank branches across all blocks.

During the meeting, key issues such as the Credit-Deposit Ratio, expansion of banking infrastructure, financial inclusion efforts, organisation of financial literacy camps, and performance under the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme were also discussed.

A review of bank performance in credit disbursement for 2024–25 was carried out.

DDM NABARD K Vaiphei made a presentation on the Pre-PLP for 2026–27, explaining its objectives and methodology, and urged all stakeholders to submit departmental data to support the preparation of the next cycle of planning.

