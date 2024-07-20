NCST member Nirupam Chakma reviews challenges faced by ST in KAAC

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 19: Nirupam Chakma, member of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), Government of India, is on a one-day visit to Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), one of the autonomous councils constituted under the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India.

- Advertisement -

The KAAC comprises Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong in the state of Assam.

Chakma visited KAAC with an aim to review the challenges faced by Scheduled Tribes within the jurisdiction of KAAC and assess the council’s functioning.

During his visit, Chakma engaged in discussions with elected members of KAAC, including executive members (EMs) and members of Autonomous Council (MACs), at the conference hall of the old KAAC secretariat building. The meeting, chaired by KAAC chairman Raju Tisso, was attended by Mukul Kumar Saikia, principal secretary of KAAC, and Nirola Phangchopi, district commissioner of Karbi Anglong.

In the meeting, EM Surjya Rongphar informed Chakma that Scheduled Tribes in the region are dissatisfied with the current provisions of the Sixth Schedule due to certain limitations. Since 1986, there has been a widespread demand for an Autonomous State under Article 244(A) of the Indian Constitution, which has led to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) and the Central Government. Additionally, KAAC has passed two resolutions for the implementation of Article 244(A).

- Advertisement -

Rongphar also highlighted that despite these efforts, certain clauses of the MoU signed in 2011 have not been fully implemented. He further expressed KAAC’s demand for direct funding from the central government through the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, citing current funding practices that do not adequately support KAAC.

Furthermore, Rongphar addressed concerns regarding the interference of the Governor in KAAC affairs, stating that all bills must receive the Governor’s consent.

He also emphasised the need for reservation of Scheduled Tribes in filling more than 18,000 vacant backlog posts within the state government.

Regarding cases of atrocities against Scheduled Tribes women, Rongphar reported no such incidents witnessed within KAAC jurisdiction. Chakma confirmed that no cases of rape or atrocities against Scheduled Tribe women have been filed with the NCST.

- Advertisement -

Principal secretary Mukul Kumar Saikia will submit a draft report to NCST following the meeting.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, NCST Member Chakma stated, “I have visited two Sixth Scheduled autonomous councils, one in NC Hills and another here in Karbi Anglong, to understand the challenges faced by Scheduled Tribes under these Autonomous Councils and to raise awareness about NCST’s plans and programs for their welfare. I am here to understand how the autonomous councils constituted under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India operate.”