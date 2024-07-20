28 C
Guwahati
Saturday, July 20, 2024
type here...

NCST member Nirupam Chakma reviews challenges faced by ST in KAAC

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 19: Nirupam Chakma, member of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), Government of India, is on a one-day visit to Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), one of the autonomous councils constituted under the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India.

- Advertisement -

The KAAC comprises Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong in the state of Assam.

Chakma visited KAAC with an aim to review the challenges faced by Scheduled Tribes within the jurisdiction of KAAC and assess the council’s functioning.

During his visit, Chakma engaged in discussions with elected members of KAAC, including executive members (EMs) and members of Autonomous Council (MACs), at the conference hall of the old KAAC secretariat building. The meeting, chaired by KAAC chairman Raju Tisso, was attended by Mukul Kumar Saikia, principal secretary of KAAC, and Nirola Phangchopi, district commissioner of Karbi Anglong.

In the meeting, EM Surjya Rongphar informed Chakma that Scheduled Tribes in the region are dissatisfied with the current provisions of the Sixth Schedule due to certain limitations. Since 1986, there has been a widespread demand for an Autonomous State under Article 244(A) of the Indian Constitution, which has led to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) and the Central Government. Additionally, KAAC has passed two resolutions for the implementation of Article 244(A).

- Advertisement -

Rongphar also highlighted that despite these efforts, certain clauses of the MoU signed in 2011 have not been fully implemented. He further expressed KAAC’s demand for direct funding from the central government through the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, citing current funding practices that do not adequately support KAAC.

Furthermore, Rongphar addressed concerns regarding the interference of the Governor in KAAC affairs, stating that all bills must receive the Governor’s consent.

He also emphasised the need for reservation of Scheduled Tribes in filling more than 18,000 vacant backlog posts within the state government.

Regarding cases of atrocities against Scheduled Tribes women, Rongphar reported no such incidents witnessed within KAAC jurisdiction. Chakma confirmed that no cases of rape or atrocities against Scheduled Tribe women have been filed with the NCST.

- Advertisement -

Principal secretary Mukul Kumar Saikia will submit a draft report to NCST following the meeting.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, NCST Member Chakma stated, “I have visited two Sixth Scheduled autonomous councils, one in NC Hills and another here in Karbi Anglong, to understand the challenges faced by Scheduled Tribes under these Autonomous Councils and to raise awareness about NCST’s plans and programs for their welfare. I am here to understand how the autonomous councils constituted under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India operate.”

Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night
Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night
Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India
Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India
9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Mallikarjun Kharge criticises PM’s ‘eight crore new jobs’ claim

The Hills Times -
Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels 9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India