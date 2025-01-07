District Council Court building inaugurated

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 6: The long-awaited District Council Court (DCC) building was finally inaugurated on Monday by the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang in Karbi Anglong.

The DCC is tasked to deal with civil suits between tribal parties under the jurisdiction of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

“The construction of the building started in 2005 and after a long wait it is inaugurated on Monday. People like former EM of KAAC, Elwin Teron, and former MLA Dr Dharamsing Teron have significantly contributed to the commencement of the functioning of the Court. In DCC pity cases adultery, theft, marriage law, land and property suits will be dealt,” Ronghang said while attending the event.

The CEM also mentioned about the setting up of village police after the proposal was agreed upon by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Very soon the KAAC will have its own police force,” he reiterated.

Along with Tuliram Ronghang, the event was attended by other dignitaries including KAAC Chairman, Raju Tisso; executive member (EM) and MP, Amarsing Tisso; other EMs, MACs, and Karbi traditional king Long Ronghang.

On the other hand, Amarsing Tisso stressed that a democratic country has different pillars for smooth functioning.

“For smooth governance, a democratic country needs four pillars: legislature, executive, judiciary and media. Now, without approaching the judicial courts (High Court and Supreme Court), trials between tribal to tribal parties can be taken up in DCC,” he added.

Explaining the setting up of the court, the judge of the District Council Court, Karbi Anglong, Sarthe Ronghi said the DCC has been constituted in accordance with paragraph 4 of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India and as per Mikir Hills Autonomous District Administration of Justice rule 1954 to have a District Council Court at the district level and subsequently the Subordinate and Village Court.

The DCC is constituted to deal with civil suits like marriage laws, land and property disputes, and title suits, with punishment up to 5 years and below. The criminal cases carrying a punishment of 5 years and above can be tried if a conferment from the Governor of Assam is received.

Besides Sarthe Ronghi, the KAAC has appointed an additional judge Dhonison Lekthe and two judicial officers Micky Teron and Bilcham Teron.