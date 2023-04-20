33 C
Doctorate Degree To Philanthropist Om Prakash Kandelwal

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 19: Renowned businessman and philanthropist Om Prakash Khandelwal, who has been actively associated with social service for the past several decades, was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate degree. Om Prakash Khandelwal was decorated with this title for his remarkable work in the field of social service on behalf of Maryland State University of America in a ceremony organised on Sunday at Gulmohar Auditorium of India Habitat Center, Lodhi Road, New Delhi.

It may be known that Mr Khandelwal has served for the last two years as the provincial president of the Purvottar Pradeshiya Marwari Sammellan.

Apart from this, he has been actively engaged in social and human service for the last several decades by being actively associated with various social institutions and organisations.

