Dongkamukam celebrates 11th birth anniversary and establishment of Khangar Basti

HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, Aug 22: The 11th birth anniversary and establishment of Khangar Basti, a village straddling the inter-district border between Hojai and Karbi Anglong districts near Lumding, were commemorated on Tuesday. Organised by the Khangar Arong Servankep Committee (KSC), the event was held under the aegis of the Lumbajong MAC constituency.

- Advertisement -

During the event, an advisor to the committee underlined the paramount importance of the area’s residents in safeguarding it against encroachments. In his speech, he stated the imperative of vigilance to ensure the region’s territorial integrity.

Ex-MAC Seema Ronghangpi, in her address, underscored the pivotal role of the inhabitants in protecting the borders from external encroachments and securing a brighter future for the upcoming generations. She highlighted the significant demographic shifts that have occurred in the area over the past decade. Ronghangpi expressed concerns about the evolving landscape and hinted at the potential acquisition of land for an airport in the near future.

Ronghangpi also alluded to speculations that emerged last year about the potential land acquisition for an airport.

Advisors, including Songbijit Kathar (formerly associated with militants), in their speeches, advocated for equitable compensation in case of land acquisition for the proposed airport. They also stressed the need for proper alternative rehabilitation measures for residents living in and around Khangar Basti.

- Advertisement -

The event encompassed a briefing on the village’s history from its establishment to the present stage, followed by tributes paid to departed leaders who had significantly contributed to the community’s growth and well-being.

The gathering was presided over by the president of the Khangar Arong Servankep Committee, Lowrence Kro, and was attended by committee advisors, local leaders, and community members.