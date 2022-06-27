Drugs And Other Narcotics Worth Rs 15 Crore Disposed In Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, June 26: On the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the district police administration ceremonially destroyed a huge quantity of drugs and other narcotics substances worth Rs 15 crore at Berhampur stadium on Sunday.

Sources from district police administration here said that the drugs as well as other narcotics substances which were destroyed, had been seized from drug dealers as well as other peddlers of the district during the last few months by Nagaon police.

Superintendent of police, Nagaon Leena Doley; additional superintendent of police (headquarters) Dhruba Bora initiated the entire programme and destroyed the poisonous substances by rolling roller on it, sources said adding that during the programme, police disposed heroin 1.652 kilograms, brown sugar 69.33 gms, morphine 202 gms, 1,63,880 numbers of tablets, 7,948 bottles of cough syrups and 35.741 kilograms cannabis. The programme was done through the district drugs disposal committee, sources added further.