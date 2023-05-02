28 C
Drugs peddler injured in police firing at Nangaldhuwa village

By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
NAGAON, May 1: Ramijul Haque, a dreaded drugs peddler was injured in police firing on the wee hours on Monday near Nangaldhuwa under Rupahihat PS while trying to escape from police after arrest with 72 plastic vials containing 94.65 gm suspected narcotics like heroin.
The injured drugs peddler was immediately admitted to Rupahi Model Hospital for treatment. But he was subsequently shifted to Nagaon Medical College Hospital at Nagaon Mohkhuli, sources said, adding that he was arrested along with those plastic vials filled with suspected narcotics substance like heroin from his house at Nangaldhuwa village by a police team led by OC, Rupahihat PS on the wee hours on Monday.
When police took him to the police vehicle, Ramijul suddenly attacked the police personnel who was holding him and tried to escape from police. Meanwhile, OC of Rupahihat PS fired two rounds into the air from his service pistol and urged the accused to be stopped. But he did not stop and taking advantage of the darkness of night, he continued to run for which having no other options, OC, Rupahihat fired one round more aiming below his waist.
As a result, the accused Ramijul Haque sustained a bullet injury on his left knee and immediately fell down, sources said, adding that police registered a case in this regard and further investigation is on.

