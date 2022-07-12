Drugs worth Rs 10 crore seized

RANGIA, July 11 (PTI): Drugs worth over Rs 10 crore, including five kg of opium, have been seized from a vehicle in Assam’s Kamrup district, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Hitesh Chandra Roy said the contraband was seized at Borka under Kamalpur Police Station area in an operation carried out based on specific information on Saturday night.

The drugs were being ferried in a mini-truck with a sticker ‘On Telecom Duty’. The contraband was hidden in the music system and spare tyre of the vehicle, Roy said.

The driver and others in the vehicle, however, managed to escape, he said.

We have launched an operation to nab them,” Roy added.

The seized items include six kg drugs and 2,000 tablets.