Eighth International Day of Yoga celebrated at LGBI Airport

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 22: The 8th edition of International Day of Yoga was celebrated at LGBI Airport. Over 300 participants and GIAL, CISF, AIRLINES, BCAS & other respective stakeholders participated in the programme. The session was led by an expert CISF yoga instructor. This year’s theme was ‘Yoga for Humanity’. In addition to it, B K Rakesh conducted a meditation session. Chief airport officer Utpal Baruah, CISF colonel L Thakur and other airport professionals also participated in the programme. In addition to it, the airport authority planned some unique initiatives to engage the passengers travelling through the airport corridor. They made an open stage outside of the terminal where two instructors were conducting yoga sessions for the whole day. Leaflets mentioning the benefits of yoga were also distributed among the passengers.