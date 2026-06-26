Emergency tried to crush democracy, civil liberties: Himanta

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
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GUWAHATI, June 25: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the Emergency imposed in 1975 was an attempt to crush India’s democratic values and civil liberties.

Remembering the period, Sarma paid tribute to all the “brave warriors” who struggled to protect democracy.

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“We remember that dark chapter in the history of Indian democracy, when in 1975 the Emergency was imposed in an attempt to crush the country’s democratic values and civil liberties,” he said in a social media post.

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“Humble salutations to all the brave warriors who struggled to protect democracy,” he added.

The Emergency was in force from June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977, after it was proclaimed under Article 352 of the Constitution.

Since 2025, the Narendra Modi government has observed June 25 as ‘SamvidhanHatya Diwas’.

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A gazette notification issued in this regard said the Emergency was declared on June 25, 1975, and was followed by a “gross abuse of power” by the government of the day, with people subjected to excesses and atrocities. (PTI)

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The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
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