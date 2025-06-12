Encroachers disrupt weekly market development at Hawaipur

HT Correspondent



KHERONI, June 11: Tensions flared at Hawaipur in West Karbi Anglong on June 7 when a group of encroachers attempted to obstruct the construction of an office for the Jirim Village Weekly Market Management Committee. The incident occurred while the Committee was initiating construction work on land officially allotted for the weekly bazaar.

Eyewitnesses reported that a group of men and women, allegedly encroachers, surrounded the construction site and tried to stall the work, creating a tense atmosphere. However, timely intervention by local police helped defuse the situation, allowing the Committee to resume and continue with the construction peacefully.

According to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), the land allocated for the weekly bazaar spans more than 10 bighas. However, on-ground verification by the Management Committee revealed that a significant portion of the land is currently under unauthorized occupation.

Bronson Kramsa, President of the Weekly Bazaar Management Committee, stated, “This market is officially recognized and the current Committee has been approved by the concerned authority. Upon checking with the Revenue Circle Office, we confirmed that the allotted land covers more than 10 bighas. But when we visited the site, we found much of it has been encroached upon.”

Kramsa further explained that encroachers have built permanent houses and structures, including toilets, and have even planted mango, areca nut, and coconut trees on the market land. “The population in the area is growing, and we need a proper market for the convenience of the people. Instead, the space for the market has shrunk due to encroachments,” he added.

He called on the KAAC to take necessary steps to evict the encroachers and reclaim the land, emphasizing that the Management Committee is not in a position to carry out demolitions but will continue to inform the authorities. “We welcome traders to do business here, but the land must be protected for its intended use,” Kramsa said.

He also pointed out that the Jirim Weekly Market is over 50 years old and encroachments have been occurring for more than two decades. Kramsa made a direct appeal to the Council to address the issue without delay to safeguard the market’s future and ensure space for legitimate traders.