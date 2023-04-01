Fake Healers In Police Net In Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, March 31: Fourteen people including one woman, have been arrested from Mariani of Jorhat in a drive since Thursday night on charges of deceiving people by posing as healers.

A police official said that the police action came in wake of a few complaints received from certain areas, mostly tea gardens, since last year about a gang duping people by promising cures for medical ailments.

The persons have been booked under sections 419/420/379 IPC in Jorhat PS Case No. 159/2023.

The official said that various stones, skeleton parts, various types of rings, herbs, various leaflets etc. used in tantra and mantra, and two snakes have been seized. Six motorcycles have been seized.

All of them belong to Lanka area of former Hojai district (presently remerged with Nagaon).

Describing their modus operandi, the official said that the accused persons used to roam about in tea garden areas and claimed that they could cure diseases by certain practices.

In one case they asked for gold which they said they would clean the material.

The official said that there were more members of the gang who were yet to be apprehended.