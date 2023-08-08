Fake Notes and Gold Items Recovered in the Kahilipara Raid, Guwahati, 2 detained

August 8, 2023: Guwahati Police made a significant raid and discovered fake gold goods and Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) in a rented home in the city’s Kahilipara neighborhood, according to allegations that surfaced on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, phony currency notes totaling Rs 1,03,500 were discovered during an operation. The officials also discovered a golden boat-shaped item, a Christ idol, and four ‘Kharus’ (a sort of Assamese ornament), all of which were later discovered to be fake.

A team of police officers from the Bhagadattapur Police Outpost in Kahilipara reportedly carried out the operation last night, during which the products and bogus cash notes were confiscated.

In addition to the false currency and gold objects, officials said they were also able to take three mobile phones and a machine for making counterfeit money.

In the meantime, two middlemen were also taken into custody on suspicion of dispersing phony money notes and operating a business dealing in the sale of fake gold products to unsuspecting customers.

They were later recognized by authorities as Rashidul Haque and Farooq Ahmed, who both reside in Lakhimpur, Assam.

During interrogation, the couple admitted to executing their business from a rented facility for the previous four months, officials further added

