33 C
Guwahati
Saturday, July 16, 2022
type here...

Farmers in West Karbi Anglong District Worried Due to Dry Spell

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

DONGKAMUKAM, July 15: With a dry spell in the state, at the peak of the monsoon season, farmers of the West Karbi Anglong district are worried about crops getting affected.

Due to rainfall deficit witnessed over the last couple of days, the residents of the district have been facing drought-like situations in the farmlands.

- Advertisement -

At the same time, as the mercury level goes up to 37 degree Celsius, the residents are also struggling to tackle the heat wave. The farmers fear a crop failure if there is no rain soon.

Moreover, rising heat waves have also caused concern for the senior citizens’ health.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

RG Baruah College Observes 45th Foundation Day

The Hills Times - 0