Fatal railway accident claims one at Jagiroad

HT Correspondent

JAGIROAD, Aug 14: A tragic incident occurred on Sunday night at the Jagiroad-Morigaon road railway crossing, resulting in the untimely demise of Anil Shah (28), a resident of Natun Gaon under Jagiroad police station. The unfortunate incident involved a high-speed train which struck the victim, leading to his immediate fatality.

According to sources, Anil Shah was attempting to cross the railway track on his bicycle when the speeding train collided with him. The impact of the collision caused his instantaneous death. Law enforcement officials were promptly informed, and the police retrieved the body from the scene.

Subsequently, the body was transferred to the Morigaon Civil Hospital for post-mortem procedures.