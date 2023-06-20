Felicitation programme held at Jamugurihat



HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, June 19: A public meeting was organised by the Naduar regional committee of Yogi Sanmilani at the Namghar premises of Karatipar village in Jamugurihat, where a total of 56 meritorious students from the greater Naduar area, who recently passed the HS and HSLC examinations, were felicitated. Dandi Nath, the president of Naduar Anchalik Yogi Sanmilani, presided over the event.

The programme commenced with a borgeet performance by Khuntora Nath, followed by a welcome address by Dilip Nath, the president of Karatipar Village Development Committee. Prafulla Nath, the secretary of Naduar Regional Committee of Yogi Sanmilani, explained the objectives of the event. Noted writer Anjan Baskota, an awardee of Sahitya Akademi, graced the occasion as a guest speaker. In his speech, Baskota urged the meritorious students to remain hopeful despite facing adversities in life. He emphasised that while we may miss certain opportunities, we should not lose heart as opportunities come knocking on our doors repeatedly. Baskota also provided a brief overview of the NEP 2020.

In addition to the felicitation by the Naduar regional committee of Yogi Sanmilani, Gyan Jyoti Educational Trust also felicitated 10 meritorious students during the meeting. The students were presented with citations, gamosas, and cash awards. It is worth mentioning that Nayan Jyoti Nath, an IAS officer from Jamugurihat, who cleared the UPSC examination and currently serves as a tax commissioner in Bangalore, founded Gyan Jyoti Trust several years ago. Since then, meritorious students from economically weaker sections of society in the greater Jamugurihat area have been felicitated with citations, gamosas, and cash awards.

The Naduar Regional Committee of Yogi Sanmilani felicitated a total of 30 HSLC and 26 HS meritorious students with citations, gamosas, and a packet of books. Mintu Nath, Dipak Nath, and some meritorious students also addressed the gathering. Prafulla Nath, the secretary of the organizing committee, delivered the vote of thanks. The meeting was attended by Narendra Nath, Upendra Nath, Gajen Saikia, Sadanan Devnath, as well as representatives from Naduar Yuva Yogi Sanmilani, Naduar Women Cell of Yogi Sanmilani, guardians of the meritorious students, and the general public.