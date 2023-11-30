Anundoram Borooah Award honours outstanding achievers across state

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Nov 29: In a commendable ceremony held separately in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), the prestigious Anundoram Borooah Award 2023 was conferred upon meritorious students who excelled in the HSLC final examinations.

In Kokrajhar, a total of 447 exceptional students, comprising 221 girls and 226 boys, who achieved a remarkable 75 percent and above in the recent HSLC examinations conducted by the Board of Secondary Education of Assam (SEBA), were bestowed with the Anundoram Borooah Award, each amounting to Rs 15,000. The award distribution took place at the Science College Auditorium Hall, where key dignitaries, including chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region, Pramod Boro, MLA Lawrence Islary, BTR executive member Reoreoa Narzihary, and Kokrajhar district commissioner Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi, presented the cheques to the deserving students.

In Chirang, a similar ceremony unfolded at the District Parade Ground, Kajalgaon, where 325 meritorious students from Chirang district, achieving 75 percent and above in the HSLC examinations by SEBA, received the Anundoram Borooah Award. The event saw the presence of Assam cabinet minister of handloom and textiles, sericulture, soil conservation, and welfare of Bodoland department, as well as the guardian minister of Chirang, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, BTR executive member Ranjit Basumatary, and MLAs Ajay Kumar Roy and Joyanta Basumatary, who handed over the well-deserved cheques to the students.

Addressing the gathering, CEM Boro emphasised the commitment of the BTR government and the state government to elevate the standard of education in the region. He highlighted that the Anundoram Borooah Award pays tribute to the legacy of Assam’s first and finest civil servant, Late Anundoram Borooah. CEM Boro expressed joy in recognising and rewarding the industrious students of BTR for their outstanding performance in the HSLC exams, encouraging them to continue their pursuit of academic excellence.

Our Haflong correspondent adds: In a ceremonial event at the District Library Auditorium Hall, Haflong, chief executive member of DHAC, Debolal Gorlosa, took the honour of distributing cheques to exceptional HSLC students who secured 75% or above in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination 2023 under the Anundoram Borooah Award 2023-24. A total of 222 students were rewarded with a cash amount of Rs 15,000 each as part of this prestigious award.

CEM Debolal Gorlosa, serving as the chief guest, not only handed over the awards but also motivated the students to dream big and have unwavering self-belief. He emphasised the significance of understanding the life and legacy of Anundoram Borooah, inspiring the students to draw inspiration from the great figure.

The district commissioner Simanta Kr Das, ACS, delivered a welcome speech, setting the tone for the program. The event concluded with a vote of thanks and the singing of the National Anthem. Among the dignitaries present were chairperson Ranu Langthasa, executive members Bijit Langthasa, Lalremsiama Darnei, SP Dima Hasao, Mayank Kumar IPS, principal secretaries of DHAC, Dist Planning Board vice president Donphainon Thaosen, and other esteemed guests.

Our Sivasagar correspondent adds: A momentous occasion unfolded in Sivasagar as the Anundoram Borooah Awards were presented to 1208 outstanding students of the district who achieved over 75% marks in the recent HSLC Examinations. The distinguished guest and chief presenter of the awards, revenue and disaster management minister Jogen Mohan, expressed the government’s commitment to inspiring young minds through such recognition. He envisioned each awardee becoming a proud, skillful, studious, and competent citizen, much like the esteemed scholar-administrator Anandaram Boruah.

Minister Jogen Mohan urged the present teachers to impart their best knowledge to the students, contributing to a bright future for the country. The presentation ceremony took place at the Fuleswari Girls’ HS School auditorium and witnessed the presence of key figures, including district commissioner Aditya Vijram Yadav, inspector of schools Dibyajyoti Gogoi, and all heads of educational institutions.

The event not only celebrated academic excellence but also emphasised the importance of nurturing a generation of competent and knowledgeable individuals who contribute meaningfully to society.

Our Nagaon correspondent adds: Minister of state for public health and engineering department, Jayanta Malla Boruah, inaugurated the ceremonial distribution of the ‘Anundoram Borooah Meritorious Award’ at the Nagaon district library auditorium. The event celebrated the brilliance of students from Nagaon and Hojai districts who secured 75 percent and above in the last HSLC examination.

Organised by the Nagaon and Hojai district Education Department in collaboration with the district administration, the program saw the minister personally awarding four outstanding students, while the remaining awards were entrusted to the district administration for further distribution.

A noteworthy 1572 meritorious students from Nagaon and 586 from Hojai district were nominated for the award this year. Each of these students, who achieved 75 percent and above in the HSLC examination 2023, will be conferred with Rs 15,000 under the ‘Anundoram Borooah Meritorious Award.’ The award funds will be transferred to their respective account numbers shortly, as per an official release.

During the ceremonial distribution program, district commissioner Narendra Kr Shah delivered the welcome address. Local MLA Rupak Sarma, Raha MLA Sashi Kanta Das, district commissioner of Hojai Lasit Das, additional commissioner of education, Nagaon Lakshya Jyoti Das, inspector of schools, Nagaon Mridul Kr Nath, and other officials from district administration and education department graced the occasion, highlighting the collective efforts to recognise and reward academic excellence in the region.

Our Biswanath Chariali correspondent adds: A ceremony to distribute the Anundoram Borooah Award 2023 was organised at the auditorium of Bapuji High School in Biswanath. A total of 538 students from Biswanath district who achieved star marks and above in the recently declared HSLC examination were presented with the prestigious award. The event was jointly organised by the Biswanath district administration and the Secondary Education Department.

Dr Neha Yadav, commissioner of Biswanath, graced the occasion as the chief guest and highlighted the life and contributions of scholar Anundoram Borooah. She praised the initiative of the state government in recognising and rewarding meritorious students.

Biswanath MLA Pramod Borthakur initiated the event by lighting an earthen lamp in front of the portrait of Anundoram Borooah. Dhrubajyoti Das, ADC, delivered a welcome address. Utpal Bora and Ranjit Dutta, MLAs of Gohpur and Behali respectively, attended the ceremony as distinguished guests. The event also saw the presence of Subhasish Baruah, SP, Biswanath, Diganta Boishya, CEO Biswanath, Dhrubajyoti Das, ADC cum District Mission Coordinator, Lukumani Bora, SDO (c), Gohpur, among others.

Meritorious students were awarded a cheque of fifteen thousand rupees each during the ceremony, which was conducted by Bhaskar Jyoti Bora. The Anundoram Borooah Award is a significant recognition for students who excel in their academic endeavours.