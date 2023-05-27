21 C
Guwahati
Saturday, May 27, 2023
type here...

First foundation day of Sri Nataraj Academy held

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -


HT Correspondent
DEMOW, May 26: The first foundation day of Sri Nataraj Academy Nitaipukhuri was held in Nitaipukhuri Public Bhawan recently.
The programme started with a cleanliness drive which was followed by flag hoisting. The ceremonial lamp was lit by Manju Konwar Gogoi, headmistress of Bogolipathar Middle English School. Lili Hazarika, retired teacher of Nitaipukhuri Higher Secondary School presided over the open session. Dr Diganta Gogoi, HOD of Assamese department in HCDG College Nitaipukhuri and Bitul Saikia, assistant professor in HCDG College Nitaipukhuri were present as chief guests. Tanushree Bhuyan, principal of Sri Nataraj Academy Nitaipukhuri spoke about the objectives of the meeting.
In the programme, 30 people associated in different fields of society were also felicitated. The cultural programme was inaugurated by Basanta Gogoi, vice-president of ATASU, Central Committee. The students performed during the cultural programme.

Countries With Largest Lithium Deposits
Countries With Largest Lithium Deposits
World’s Most Expensive Fruits
World’s Most Expensive Fruits
Indian Colleges That Offer The Best Placement
Indian Colleges That Offer The Best Placement
Most Difficult Courses In The World
Most Difficult Courses In The World
Plants That Keep Snakes Away From Your Home
Plants That Keep Snakes Away From Your Home
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

27 May, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
Countries With Largest Lithium Deposits World’s Most Expensive Fruits Indian Colleges That Offer The Best Placement Most Difficult Courses In The World Plants That Keep Snakes Away From Your Home