First foundation day of Sri Nataraj Academy held



HT Correspondent

DEMOW, May 26: The first foundation day of Sri Nataraj Academy Nitaipukhuri was held in Nitaipukhuri Public Bhawan recently.

The programme started with a cleanliness drive which was followed by flag hoisting. The ceremonial lamp was lit by Manju Konwar Gogoi, headmistress of Bogolipathar Middle English School. Lili Hazarika, retired teacher of Nitaipukhuri Higher Secondary School presided over the open session. Dr Diganta Gogoi, HOD of Assamese department in HCDG College Nitaipukhuri and Bitul Saikia, assistant professor in HCDG College Nitaipukhuri were present as chief guests. Tanushree Bhuyan, principal of Sri Nataraj Academy Nitaipukhuri spoke about the objectives of the meeting.

In the programme, 30 people associated in different fields of society were also felicitated. The cultural programme was inaugurated by Basanta Gogoi, vice-president of ATASU, Central Committee. The students performed during the cultural programme.

