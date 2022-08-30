First Statue Of Major Durga Malla Unveiled At Jhalam Rangapara

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Aug 29: The first statue of ‘Gorkha Gaurov’ Major Durga Malla was thrown open for public viewing in the Gorkha Bhawan premises of Jhallam Rangapara near Moranhat at a function on Friday.

The installation function was organised by a committee headed by journalist Sovit Kumar Chetri, Amrit Newar, Ganesh Lamba, and Satya Narayan Newar. Unveiling the statue for public viewing, Chakradhar Gogoi, MLA Moran, said that the BJP Government in the State is committed to fulfilling the aspirations of every community living in the state and it is part of that commitment for which they have contributed financial aid for the project.

The president of All Assam Gorkha Students Union, Arjun Chetri said, “Major Durga Malla was the first martyr from Gorkha community who made supreme sacrifice at the age of 31 to liberate the country from British shackles. He was a major of the Azad Hind Fauj of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.”

The people of Moran did a commendable job by erecting his statute 77 years after his death, he added.

The meeting held on the occasion was presided over by senior journalist Sovit Kumar Chetri. Krishna Bhujel, president, All Assam ourkha Sanmilan lamented that the heroic sacrifice of the martyr is not yet fully recognised and his contribution not assessed. Prema Tamang released the souvenir Gurkhajyoti.

Dr. Rudraman Thapa, Megha Bahadur Tamang, journalists Jadunath Puri and Sanjay Newar were felicitated in the meeting.

The meeting was attended among others by Ranjit Changmai, Khirod Saikia, Rudrasagar Buragohain, Buddhin Sonowal, Surajit Moran, Debajit Gogoi, Surjya Tamang, Babul Shah, Lal Kumar Tamang, Amar Limbu, Sikhamoni Tamuli, Sushen Phukan, and Ranjan Sen as invited guests.