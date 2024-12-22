16.3 C
Guwahati
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Sarik K Chaudhuri appointed Alipurduar University VC

Northeast
Updated:
ITANAGAR, Dec 21: Professor Sarik K Chaudhuri of the Rajiv Gandhi University in Arunachal Pradesh was appointed the vice-chancellor of Alipurduar University in West Bengal.
Chaudhuri, who specialises in socio-cultural anthropology, was the head of the RGU’s Department of Anthropology. He has also served as the director of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya in Bhopal.
He did his post-doctoral fellowship at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Chaudhuri on his appointment on Friday.
In a post on X, the CM said, “It is a moment of pride for Arunachal Pradesh and Rajiv Gandhi University as Prof Sarit K Chaudhuri takes on his new role as Vice-Chancellor of Alipurduar University, West Bengal.”

“As a key contributor to the Unsung Heroes Project, which brought to light the forgotten patriots who shaped our nation’s history, Prof Chaudhuri has made remarkable contributions to academia and society. Wishing Prof Chaudhuri great success ahead,” he added. (PTI)

