Amit Shah to inaugurate Rs 668.39 crore projects in Tripura today

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Strap: Rs 120 crore Central Detective Training Institute in Agartala

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Dec 21: Union Home and Cooperatives Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate six major development projects worth Rs 668.39 crore and lay the foundation for seven new projects at Kulai RF Village Ground in Dhalai District today.

The event will be attended by Tripura chief minister Manik Saha, who will be the chief guest.

The six projects being inaugurated include a Senior Basic School in Bruhapara, Dhalai district, built at a cost of Rs 1.56 crore, a Health and Wellness Centre in the same district costing Rs 35 lakh, a Market Shed worth Rs 1.9 lakh, a new building for Birashi Mile Primary Health Centre valued at Rs 4.85 crore, another Health and Wellness Centre at Ultachhara worth Rs 35 lakh, and a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) under the Smart City project at Agartala Akhaura Road, costing Rs 25.86 crore.
In addition, then foundation stone will be laid for seven more development projects.

These include the Rs 120 crore Central Detective Training Institute in Agartala, a new office building for the Sub-Divisional Magistrate in Ambassa worth Rs 12.5 crore, a Sub-Divisional Hospital at Gandatwisa costing Rs 19.2 crore, approach roads and two railway overbridges in Jirania, West District, valued at Rs 37 crore, a road construction project from Debendra Chowdhury Para (Belchhara) to Chanakhla under the Padmabil RD Block in Khowai, costing Rs 40.38 crore, the construction of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in 11 cities with a total cost of Rs 88.15 crore, and the improvement of 16 km of main roads in Agartala for Rs 318 crore.
The event will also see the presence of distinguished guests including Lok Sabha MP Kriti Devi Debbarman, Union Home Secretary Govinda Mohan, Additional Secretary (North East) of the Ministry of Home Affairs Piyush Goyal, Tripura Chief Secretary JK Sinha, among others.

