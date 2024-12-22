16.3 C
Strengthen community policing programs to check drug menace: Arunachal Guv

Northeast
Updated:
ITANAGAR, Dec 21: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) on Friday exhorted police officers to strengthen community policing programmes to check the growing drug menace in the state.
Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day annual conference of Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Commandants at Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre here, the governor said that substance addiction demands a response that is both firm and compassionate.

“Drug menace is a silent war being waged in our communities, affecting our youth, our families, and the future of the state. It demands a response that is both firm and compassionate,” Parnaik said while sharing his concerns about the menace of substance addiction in the northeastern state.
He emphasised ensuring discipline, law and order, smart policing and countering the drug menace, while touching on new criminal laws and the welfare of police personnel.
The governor said that district police chiefs and commandants are the custodians of the state’s safety and security. Their decisions, actions, and leadership shape the perception of law enforcement and the sense of justice within the communities.

“Let every citizen, woman, and child feel that they live under the protection of the state police that is ethical, disciplined, and dedicated to their well-being,” he said.
Stating that discipline and accountability form the cornerstone of a professional and respected police force, Parnaik urged the officers to implement and reinforce a culture of ethical leadership.
He said that the essence of ‘Smart Policing’ is the forward-thinking, technology-driven, and community-centred approach to modern law enforcement.

The SPs must shift from traditional policing methods to embrace technology and data-driven approaches.
Equip your officers with skills and knowledge to operate modern tools effectively. Be transparent, ethical, and people-focused in your leadership, he advised.
Referring to the three new criminal laws, the governor said that these laws are people-oriented and are the backbone of a well-functioning society, ensuring order, justice, and equality.
When laws are effectively implemented, they regulate society, empower citizens, protect rights, and create a safer, fairer, and more prosperous nation, he added.
The governor also emphasized on fair promotion systems, adequate housing, and timely payment of allowances stressing that no officer should feel abandoned or unappreciated.
“The unwavering commitment of the police officers to ensure law, order, and the safety of every citizen under their watch contributes to the development of their district, then state and to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ‘Viksit Bharat’,” he added.

Director General of Police (DGP) Anand Mohan, who also spoke in the inaugural session, highlighted the state police, achievements and future plans.
State Home Minister Mama Natung and senior officers of the department were present on the occasion. (PTI)

