17 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
type here...

Five arrested for torturing minor in Assam

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HAILAKANDI, Feb 14 (PTI): Five persons have been arrested for allegedly torturing a minor in Assam’s Hailakandi district, police said on Tuesday.
A video showing a minor being assaulted by a group of people for allegedly committing a theft had gone viral on social media following which the police arrested five people from Jhalnacherra village, Hailakandi, superintendent of police, Nabaneet Mahanta told reporters.
The police registered the case and arrested five people, including the person who recorded the incident on his mobile phone, the SP said.

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Netanyahu launches contentious overhaul as thousands protest

The Hills Times - 0