Flood Situation Continues To Improve In Assam

One more death takes toll to 194

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 15: The Assam flood situation continued to improve on Friday with one fresh casualty from Cachar and over 2.10 lakh people remaining affected in six districts, a bulletin by ASDMA said.

The death toll in floods and landslides in Assam this year stands at 194.

A total of 2,10,746 people remained hit by the floods in Cachar, Chirang, Dima Hasao, Karimganj, Morigaon and Tamulpur districts, the bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) added.

Cachar in Barak Valley remains the worst hit with 1.20 lakh people suffering in the deluge, followed by 89,423 affected in Morigaon and 1,052 in Tamulpur.

A total of 2.25 lakh people were affected by the deluge in six districts on Thursday.

A fresh death of a female was reported from Cachar during the day. At present, 799 villages are under water, while crops on 875.46 hectares of land are damaged, the bulletin read.

A total of 45 relief camps are being run in four districts where 10,300 people, including 2,328 children, have taken shelter.

Massive erosions have been reported in Bongaigaon, Golaghat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nagaon and Tamulpur districts.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwaters in Karimganj, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Lakhimpur, Udalguri, Karbi Anglong, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari and Tamulpur districts.

Landslides were also reported from Karimganj district.

No river is flowing above the danger level in Assam at present, the bulletin further added.