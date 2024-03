BOKAJAN: The Flying Squad of Bokajan LA has been carrying out searches of vehicles on NH 39 in Karbi Anglong.

After the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct on March 16 by the Election Commission of India, the Flying Squad in Bokajan LA has seized Rs. 1.5 lakh cash from vehicles.

MCC mandates that not more than Rs. 50,000/- cash can be carried to prevent its illicit use in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.