Former APSC Chairman Rakesh Paul Sentenced to 14 Years

HT Digital

July 30, Tuesday: Former Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Chairman Rakesh Paul has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for his involvement in the infamous cash-for-job scam. The judgment was delivered by a special court in Guwahati, bringing a significant chapter in the high-profile corruption case to a close.

Rakesh Paul was found guilty of exploiting his position to orchestrate a widespread scam, wherein candidates paid hefty sums in exchange for securing government jobs. The scandal, which shook the state’s administrative machinery, was uncovered through extensive investigations revealing the deep-rooted corruption within the APSC.

The court’s ruling has been welcomed as a decisive step towards ensuring accountability and integrity in public service appointments. This case has also highlighted the critical need for transparent and merit-based recruitment processes.

The sentencing of Rakesh Paul serves as a stern warning to those in positions of power, reinforcing the message that corruption and abuse of authority will not be tolerated. The Assam government and the public at large hope that this verdict will pave the way for restoring trust in the state’s recruitment systems and uphold the principles of justice and fairness.