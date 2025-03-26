Former ULFA (I) Commander Dristi Rajkhowa Set to Join BJP in Assam

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 26: Former United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) commander Dristi Rajkhowa, also known as Manoj Rabha, has announced his decision to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam. He confirmed that discussions regarding his induction into the party are ongoing and that he is being guided by Tankeswar Rabha, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council.

Rajkhowa, a longtime associate of ULFA (I) commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah, had a deep-rooted connection with the militant group. He joined ULFA (I) in 1989 and steadily rose through the ranks, becoming the commander of the 109 Battalion by 2011. In November 2020, he was elevated to the position of deputy commander-in-chief of the banned outfit.

However, after nearly three decades of militancy, Rajkhowa surrendered to the Indian Army’s Red Horns Division in November 2020, along with four of his bodyguards. His surrender marked a significant turning point in the security landscape of the Northeast, given his active involvement in insurgent activities.

Rajkhowa was known for orchestrating several attacks in the region and played a key role as an arms supplier to various insurgent groups. He also held considerable influence among Garo insurgents and had previously operated from bases in neighboring Bangladesh before his surrender.

Since leaving behind his militant past, Rajkhowa has been engaged in agriculture and social work. He has actively encouraged unemployed youth to take up farming and animal husbandry, promoting initiatives such as banana, lemon, fish, and pig farming. His transformation from a militant leader to a social worker has been closely observed, and his decision to step into mainstream politics by joining the BJP marks yet another significant shift in his journey.