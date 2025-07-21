Naga rally in Tamenglong district calls against unauthorised construction of road

IMPHAL, July 20: Hundreds of Naga protesters on Friday staged a rally in Manipur’s Tamenglong district headquarters to condemn the alleged unauthorised construction of a road by Kuki organisations, which would connect Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts.

The demonstrators also voiced concerns over irregularities in the distribution of NFSA (National Food Security Act) rice in the district.

Organised by representatives of the civil society organisations, Tamenglong, the rally began at Lower Ground and culminated at Haipou Jadonang Park, covering a distance of nearly 3 km.

Speaking to reporters during the rally, a protester said, “We strongly condemn the unauthorised construction of the Tiger/German road that will connect Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts as it encroaches on the ancestral lands of Naga areas — particularly those of the Liangmai, Zeme, Inpui, and Rongmei communities. This is a direct violation of indigenous land rights and must be stopped.”

The protesters also raised concerns over the alleged non-delivery of NFSA rice quotas for April and May 2025, alleging that the delay had severely impacted the food security of residents in the district.

In addition, they highlighted the pending construction of the General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) Institute, claiming that the stalled project is depriving local youth of vital opportunities in health education and employment.

The protesters also submitted a memorandum to the Manipur governor through the deputy commissioner of the district. (PTI)