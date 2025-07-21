Billie Eilish announces collaboration with James Cameron: Working on something very special

Los Angeles, July 20: Popular singer Billie Eilish says she is set to collaborate with the Oscar-winning director James Cameron on an upcoming 3D project.

The “Bad Guy” singer performed in Manchester on Saturday, where she shared the news during her performance. She is currently on her “Hit Me Hard and Soft” tour.

- Advertisement -

Eilish said she is working on something “very special” with the “Avatar” franchise director, Cameron.

While not revealing many details, the Grammy winner told the crowd, “So you may have noticed that there are more cameras than usual in here,” according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

“Basically, I can’t say much about it but what I can say is that I’m working on something very, very special with somebody named James Cameron and it’s going to be in 3D. So, take that as you will and these four shows here in Manchester, you and me are part of a thing that I am making with him. He’s in this audience somewhere, just saying. So don’t mind that, and also I’ll probably be wearing this exact outfit for like four days in a row,” the 23-year-old singer added.

Although she didn’t specify the title of the project, fans are speculating she meant the upcoming installment of the “Avatar” franchise.

Released in 2009, “Avatar” became the top-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office with more than USD 2.8 billion in revenues. It was nominated for nine Academy Awards including best picture and best director, and won three Oscars, for best cinematography, production design and visual effects.

- Advertisement -

The blockbuster movie featured Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang. Its second installment released in 2022, titled “Avatar: The Way of Water”.

Cameron’s next, titled “Avatar: Fire and Ash”, which is the third installment in the franchise is slated to hit the big screen on December 19.

“Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour” began in October last year and will conclude in November. (PTI)