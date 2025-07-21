25.7 C
Guwahati
Monday, July 21, 2025
type here...

Billie Eilish announces collaboration with James Cameron: Working on something very special

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Los Angeles, July 20:  Popular singer Billie Eilish says she is set to collaborate with the Oscar-winning director James Cameron on an upcoming 3D project.

The “Bad Guy” singer performed in Manchester on Saturday, where she shared the news during her performance. She is currently on her “Hit Me Hard and Soft” tour.

- Advertisement -

Eilish said she is working on something “very special” with the “Avatar” franchise director, Cameron.

Related Posts:

While not revealing many details, the Grammy winner told the crowd, “So you may have noticed that there are more cameras than usual in here,” according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

“Basically, I can’t say much about it but what I can say is that I’m working on something very, very special with somebody named James Cameron and it’s going to be in 3D. So, take that as you will and these four shows here in Manchester, you and me are part of a thing that I am making with him. He’s in this audience somewhere, just saying. So don’t mind that, and also I’ll probably be wearing this exact outfit for like four days in a row,” the 23-year-old singer added.
Although she didn’t specify the title of the project, fans are speculating she meant the upcoming installment of the “Avatar” franchise.

Released in 2009, “Avatar” became the top-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office with more than USD 2.8 billion in revenues. It was nominated for nine Academy Awards including best picture and best director, and won three Oscars, for best cinematography, production design and visual effects.

- Advertisement -

The blockbuster movie featured Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang. Its second installment released in 2022, titled “Avatar: The Way of Water”.

Cameron’s next, titled “Avatar: Fire and Ash”, which is the third installment in the franchise is slated to hit the big screen on December 19.

“Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour” began in October last year and will conclude in November. (PTI)

8 Compelling Reasons To Visit Orang National Park
8 Compelling Reasons To Visit Orang National Park
10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing
10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing
Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling
Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

India on precipice of amazing, undeniable global soft power: Comedian Vir...

The Hills Times -
8 Compelling Reasons To Visit Orang National Park 10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling Best Places To Visit In India In July- August 10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway