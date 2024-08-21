27 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
type here...

Four Bangladeshis Pushed Back from Assam, 16 Still Missing

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

August 21, Wednesday: In a recent border security operation, Assam authorities successfully pushed back four Bangladeshi nationals who attempted to enter India illegally. The incident underscores the ongoing challenges in managing the porous borders between India and Bangladesh, where illegal crossings remain a significant concern.

- Advertisement -

The four individuals were intercepted by border security forces as they attempted to cross into Assam. After being apprehended, they were immediately sent back to Bangladesh, following due process. However, in a concerning development, 16 other individuals who were part of the same group have gone missing, sparking a widespread search operation by Indian authorities.

The disappearance of these individuals has raised alarms, with security forces intensifying their efforts to locate them. The incident has also brought attention to the broader issue of illegal immigration along the India-Bangladesh border, which has been a persistent challenge for both countries.

Authorities in Assam are coordinating with their counterparts in Bangladesh to enhance border vigilance and prevent further illegal crossings. The ongoing search for the missing individuals highlights the complexities involved in securing the extensive and often difficult-to-monitor border regions.

This incident is a reminder of the importance of robust border management and the need for continued cooperation between India and Bangladesh to address the challenges of illegal immigration. The search for the missing 16 individuals is expected to continue, with both security and humanitarian considerations guiding the efforts.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Ex-Union Minister Among BJP Candidates Shortlisted for Assam’s Vacant Rajya Sabha...

The Hills Times -