Assam Police push back 5 B’deshi nationals for illegal border crossing

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 20: The Assam Police successfully apprehended and pushed back four Bangladeshi nationals who were attempting to cross the Indo-Bangladesh border illegally in the Karimganj district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Monday.

“In yet another successful push back operation of illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, @assampolice managed to apprehend and send back to Bangladesh the following individuals through the Karimganj border”, Sarma stated on the micro-blogging site X, highlighting the ongoing efforts to safeguard the state’s borders from unauthorized entry.

The individuals apprehended have been identified as Sohil Hawladar, Shah Alam, Sourab Hawladar, and Md Kawsar.

Following their detention, the individuals were promptly pushed back across the border, in accordance with established protocols.

“The following Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended and pushed back: Sohil Hawladar, Shah Alam, Sourab Hawladar, and Md Kawsar”, the Chief Minister added.

In another incident, the Assam Police pushed back a Bangladeshi national identified as Anowar Hussain in South Salmara Mankachar district.

The police officials on X stated, “Bangladeshi national Anowar Hussain apprehended by 49 Bn BSF Hatirchar & handed to Sukchar PS. Safely pushed back to Bangladesh.”

