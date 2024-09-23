28 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 23, 2024
type here...

Assam Police push back 5 B’deshi nationals for illegal border crossing

Following their detention, the individuals were promptly pushed back across the border, in accordance with established protocols.

InternationalAssamNational
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 20: The Assam Police successfully apprehended and pushed back four Bangladeshi nationals who were attempting to cross the Indo-Bangladesh border illegally in the Karimganj district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Monday.

- Advertisement -

“In yet another successful push back operation of illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, @assampolice managed to apprehend and send back to Bangladesh the following individuals through the Karimganj border”, Sarma stated on the micro-blogging site X, highlighting the ongoing efforts to safeguard the state’s borders from unauthorized entry.

The individuals apprehended have been identified as Sohil Hawladar, Shah Alam, Sourab Hawladar, and Md Kawsar.

Following their detention, the individuals were promptly pushed back across the border, in accordance with established protocols.

“The following Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended and pushed back: Sohil Hawladar, Shah Alam, Sourab Hawladar, and Md Kawsar”, the Chief Minister added.

- Advertisement -

In another incident, the Assam Police pushed back a Bangladeshi national identified as Anowar Hussain in South Salmara Mankachar district.

The police officials on X stated, “Bangladeshi national Anowar Hussain apprehended by 49 Bn BSF Hatirchar & handed to Sukchar PS. Safely pushed back to Bangladesh.”

6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Union Minister Kumaraswamy visits Assam to assess industrial development

The Hills Times -
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India 9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day 8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects