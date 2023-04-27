Foxtail millet seeds distributed

HT Bureau

DIPHU, April 26: Agriculture development officer (ADO) Howraghat circle, Rajdeep Kathar and Bakalia circle, Rukheswar Timung visited Langmili Progeny Farm and Tarabasa Seed Farm for inspection of land for the cultivation of foxtail millet under the initiative of department of Agriculture, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Diphu.

Altogether, 30 bighas will be brought under foxtail millet cultivation to commemorate the International Year of Millets.

Awareness meet-cum-distribution of foxtail millet seeds, green gram seed, sesame seed, black gram seed was held at Sarthe Lekthe village, Tikoklangso under Bakalia ADO Circle, Karbi Anglong.

