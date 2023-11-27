Full Potential Of Dairy Sector Yet To Be Tapped: Union Minister Parshottam  Rupala

GUWAHATI, Nov 26: Union minister Parshottam Rupala on Sunday stressed the need to tap the entire potential of the dairy industry in the country, maintaining that only about 25 per cent of the total milk produced is sold through the organised sector.

He urged the youth to engage in the dairy sector by employing the latest technologies to ensure a substantial earning.

Speaking at the central National Milk Day event here, the Union minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said that only about 20-25 per cent of milk is routed through the organised sector in the country.

“The full potential of the dairy sector is yet to be tapped. The cooperative societies can play an important role in tapping this potential,” he said.

Calling on the youth to take dairying as a career option, Rupala said, “The youth need to engage more in this sector. They should not view it as a traditional business, but rather take advantage of technological advancements to reap high profits.”

He also maintained that several initiatives undertaken by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre since 2014 have led to improvement in the sector.

Rupala said the budgetary allocation to his ministry has nearly doubled from Rs 18,825 crore from 2004-14 to over Rs 33,400 crore from 2014-24.

He said two major initiatives that have helped the sectors under him are the government vaccination programme for all animals and the launch of mobile veterinary units.

A total of Rs 13,000 crore has been sanctioned for the ongoing vaccination drive, while more than 2,000 veterinary ambulances and over 1,500 mobile veterinary units are on the roads, he added.

The minister also pointed out that per capita milk availability in the country has increased to 459 gm per person currently, which was 303 in 2013-14.

“India is at the top with regard to per capita milk availability globally,” he said.

Rupala said holding the National Milk Day event in Guwahati was testimony to the fact that the Modi government gave special focus to the Northeast. (PTI)