Purabi Dairy sells 2 lakh litres of milk per day during Magh Bihu

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Jan 18: Purabi Dairy has recorded sale of over 2 lakh litres of milk and products per day during the current year’s Magh Bihu celebrations.

The record achievement marks a significant milestone in the dairy’s journey, reflecting growing trust and preference of consumers for Purabi products. This surge in sales during Magh Bihu highlights the brand’s strong market presence and its ability to meet the heightened festive demand.

The dairy cooperative on Friday said that it achieved 35% higher sales volume as compared to last year’s Magh Bihu. The curd sales grew by a whopping 70% this year, underscoring the trust of the people of Assam. In the same period, cream sales also increased by 40% as compared to last year.

“We are happy to note that the people of the state love our products which are in fact made from milk produced by the farmers of Assam. This success reflects our consistent efforts in ensuring quality and expanding distribution networks,” said Mr. SM Hussain, Marketing Head, WAMUL.

On Friday, the dairy cooperative further strengthened their sales network by setting up a Purabi Milk Booth near Ganesh Mandir in Ganeshguri, Guwahati. The milk booth was inaugurated by Assamese actors Moloya Goswami, Sagarika Goswami and Debajit Mazumdar, director Achinta Sankar and director Atualananda Barman in presence of Sameer Kumar Parida, managing director, WAMUL and Satya Brata Bose, managing director, North East Dairy and Foods Limited (NEDFL). Franchisee of the booth Bhabarnab Jyoti Barman was also present on the occasion.

Speaking about the new booth, Sameer Kr Parida, managing director of WAMUL, said, “We are delighted to inaugurate the fifth Purabi Milk Booth in Guwahati today. The growing popularity of Purabi Dairy, not only in Guwahati but across Assam, has encouraged us to expand further. We plan to establish 10 more booths across Guwahati, ensuring our milk and milk products are more accessible to our valued customers.”

Parida further added, “What sets us apart is the freshness and quality of our products, sourced directly from farmers across Assam. This commitment to quality has been validated by our consumers, especially during Magh Bihu this year, when our milk and milk product sales reached an unprecedented 2 lakh litres per day. We remain confident in our growth trajectory and are dedicated to contributing to the vision of our Honourable Chief Minister and supporting the aspirations of farmers across Assam”.

WAMUL, which owns the cooperative brand Purabi, set up the milk booth under the World Bank funded APART Project of Government of Assam.

The booth, introduced under the Company Owned Franchisee Operated (COFO) model, will enable citizens to procure fresh milk and dairy products, including lassi, flavoured milk, ice-cream, curd, fresh cream, ghee, paneer, etc.

Satya Brata Bose, managing director of NEDFL, said, “Purabi products have always been warmly embraced by the people of Assam. Our newest offering, Purabi Flavoured Milk, was launched towards the end of summer last year as part of a strategic plan to ensure its availability across all our distribution points. While we anticipated positive reception, the overwhelming love and demand for this product have exceeded our expectations. Currently available at over 2,500 sales points, Purabi Flavoured Milk has achieved remarkable repeat sales, even during the winter months. With its extended shelf life, we are now poised to expand beyond state boundaries, leveraging our robust distribution network to bring this product to a wider audience.”

He further added, “We are deeply appreciative of the extensive support from the Government of Assam. The Honourable Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, has approved the establishment of dairies in Jorhat and Dibrugarh, with plans to extend similar facilities to Silchar and Dhemaji. These initiatives will position the Purabi brand to handle 10 lakh litres of milk annually within the next seven years. The Assam Dairy Development Plan, approved by the Government, will play a crucial role in advancing cooperative dairy models. Under the guidance of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), WAMUL and EAMUL are already making significant strides, and plans are underway to establish a similar cooperative milk union for the Barak Valley. This development will not only strengthen the cooperative framework but also benefit over 1.75 lakh farmers across Assam, fostering sustainable growth in the dairy sector.”

Introduction of the prefabricated Purabi Milk Booths at various locations under APART Project was a strategic initiative to not only improve availability of Purabi milk and milk products and brand building but also presenting a unique business opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Similar booths were successfully installed at strategic locations like Janata Bhawan, Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), opposite Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden, and Indian Oil petrol pump at Khanapara. The dairy cooperative also opened two Purabi Parlours at Purabi Dairy premises in Panjabari and at the Purabi premises in Changsari, opposite AIIMS. Combining modern aesthetics with operational efficiency, these booths are presently introduced under the Company Owned Franchisee Operated (COFO) model. Purabi looks forward to encourage more entrepreneurs to set up such booths under such models. Such booths shall be set up not only in Guwahati but all across Assam.