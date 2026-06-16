Gadkari dedicates, lays foundation for six NH projects in Meghalaya

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 15: Union Minister of Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari on Monday laid the foundation stone and dedicated six National Highway projects with a total investment of Rs 3,214 crore.

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The Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma along with other ministers was present during the event.

“Paving the path for a stronger and more connected Northeast! In Meghalaya, laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation 6 National Highway projects with a total investment of ₹3,214 crore, alongside Chief Minister Shri @SangmaConrad Ji, Deputy CMs Shri PrestoneTynsong Ji, Shri @sniawbhadhar

Ji, Meghalaya Vidhan Sabha Speaker Shri Thomas A. Sangma Ji, State Ministers, MLAs, and senior officials at Polo Ground, Shillong,” the Minister wrote on X.

As per the Minister, the Pynursla Bypass will decongest the town, speed up tourist travel, and improve connectivity to the Umngot River (Dawki) and the international border.

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Commenting on the Jowai Bypass, Gadkari opined that it has eased congestion and improved road safety in Jowai.

“These projects will provide a major boost to international trade and tourism in Dawki, Dalu, and Cherrapunji, while generating large-scale employment and self-employment opportunities,” he added.

The Union Minister further said that the Tura Bypass will divert traffic from built-up areas, enabling faster and safer travel to the international border near Dalu, adding, “the road from the Dhubri–Phulbari Bridge to Selsella–Simbukolgre will strengthen connectivity across West Garo Hills.”

Gadkari also expressed hope that the Shillong–Dawki Corridor will enhance cross-border connectivity via Tamabil, ease traffic in Upper Shillong, reduce travel time, and strengthen strategic connectivity.

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He said that the Selsella–Simbukolgre–Goeragre road will further improve connectivity in West Garo Hills and link to the upcoming four-lane Dhubri–Phulbari Bridge over the Brahmaputra.

“These initiatives will also enhance access to healthcare and emergency services in remote areas through improved connectivity to Shillong and Guwahati, while boosting agricultural incomes and promoting traditional crafts such as bamboo and cane work, Eri silk (Ryndia) handloom, and black pottery,” he avowed.

Later, Gadkari said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government remains steadfast in its commitment to equip Meghalaya and the entire Northeast with world-class highway infrastructure for faster, smoother, and safer travel.