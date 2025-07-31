Gaurav Gogoi Accuses Centre of Shielding Illegal Coal Syndicate in Northeast

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 31: A religious festival in Silchar became tragic on the evening of Wednesday, July 30, when a man was washed away by the powerful currents of the Barak River while taking a Goddess Mansa idol for immersion at the Sadarghat immersion ghat. The accident included three family members, all of whom fell into the river while taking part in the last rites of the Mansa Puja.

The victims—brothers Gaurang Ghosh and Krishna Ghosh, and their relative Biplab Das—had conducted the puja at their home in Second Link Road and were in the process of performing the immersion rites when the accident happened. It was reported by eyewitnesses and relatives that Krishna Ghosh and Biplab Das slipped and fell into the river while performing the rituals. In a desperate attempt to rescue his younger brother, Gaurang Ghosh, who allegedly could not swim, dived into the water but was soon overwhelmed by the strong current.

The scenario might have turned catastrophic but for the prompt action of the mounted patrol unit of the Sadar Police, who were deployed in the vicinity. Constable Jamil Ahmed Mazumdar displayed outstanding courage and resourcefulness by employing a cloth as an improvised rope to pull Krishna and Biplab out safely, rescuing them from the clutches of death.

Gaurang Ghosh, to our bad luck, is still missing and suspected to have drowned. To this effect, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) conducted a massive search and rescue mission to find him. Cachar’s Additional Superintendent of Police, Numal Mahatta, went to the spot to monitor the operation and gauge the situation on the ground.

The accident has brought a cloud of sorrow to the community, making what should have been a sacred and joyous occasion a night of sorrow and fear. Rescue efforts are continuing as there is still hope for some sign of the missing man.