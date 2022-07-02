GCTE begins golden jubilee celebration in Kokrajhar

- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 1: The golden jubilee celebration of Government College of Teachers’ Education (GCTE), Kokrajhar began on Friday with a year-long programme scheduled at the college complex.

Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) chief executive member Pramod Boro inaugurated the golden jubilee celebration in the presence of participants and teaching fraternities of the college.

The college has been contributing to a great extent for the upliftment and development of the educational environment in Kokrajhar as well in other districts of Lower Assam and also dedicated a decade long service towards the society.

Boro lauded the organisers for organising the glorious golden 50 years of its existence while rendering services towards the welfare and building a healthy educational environment across the region.

He appreciated the college’s decade-long service to society and hoped that it continues to flourish in coming years in the region.

He extended his best wishes to the college fraternity and assured that the BTR government will step in to solve the problems and issues of the college.

“I am immensely pleased to attend the opening ceremony of the golden jubilee celebration programme of Government College of Teachers’ Education, Kokrajhar today. I extend my best wishes to the college fraternity for a grand success of the celebration,” Boro added.

Among others, BTR deputy CEM Gabinda Chandra Basumatary, MLA Lawrence Islary, director of Education, BTC Jagadish Prasad Brahma, principal Government CTE, Kokrajhar Dr Gopal Krishna Bharati were present in the event.