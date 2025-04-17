GMCH to become one of india’s largest hospitals, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 16: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the Assam government is taking comprehensive steps to transform Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) into one of the largest and most advanced hospitals in the country.

The statement was made during a site visit and review of major healthcare infrastructure projects on the second day of the Assamese New Year, according to an official statement.

Reviewing the ongoing construction of the upcoming Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital and the 800-bed Mother and Child Care Hospital on the GMCH campus, the chief minister emphasised the state’s commitment to expanding and modernising healthcare facilities.

“We are committed to transforming GMCH into one of the country’s largest and best-equipped hospitals, with state-of-the-art infrastructure and treatment facilities,” Sarma said during the inspection.

The 800-bed Mother and Child Care Hospital, currently under construction within the GMCH premises, is scheduled for completion by October this year. Sarma stated that the hospital will offer advanced paediatric and maternal care, and will also house the GMCH Principal’s office once operational.

Additionally, key super-speciality services such as neurology, cardiology, and kidney transplant units will be shifted to this new hospital.

Inspecting the development of Guwahati’s second medical college — Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital — the chief minister said the hospital, which currently offers limited OPD services, is expected to be fully operational by August 15 this year.

“With 600 beds and an intake capacity of 100 MBBS students, the new college will also offer postgraduate courses including obstetrics and orthopaedics. It will have 100 paying cabins to cater to the needs of a diverse patient base,” Sarma noted.

He further revealed that plans are already underway for the construction of another 500-bed facility within the Pragjyotishpur Medical College campus in the future, further enhancing Guwahati’s healthcare landscape.

Chief Minister Sarma was accompanied by top officials including Siddharth Singh, Commissioner and Secretary, Medical Education and Research, and Chandan Sharma, Commissioner and Special Secretary, Public Works Department, during the review visit.

The developments signal the Assam government’s focused push toward expanding quality healthcare and medical education infrastructure in the state, the official statement said.