Godawan Artisanal Single Malt expands presence

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 2: Godawan Artisanal Single Malt, India’s most awarded single malt in recent times, announced that it has entered Uttar Pradesh and Assam—a move that strengthens its national presence across 12 markets in India. The brainchild of The Good Craft Co. from Diageo India, Godawan is crafting a distinctive single malt that challenges perceptions and defies traditional whisky production norms.

This announcement comes on the heels of Godawan’s continued success on the awards stage—earning 50+ national and international accolades for liquid innovation and design. The brand was recently declared ‘Indian Whisky Producer of the Year’ at the 2024 New York International Spirits Competition, and its expressions, 01 Rich & Rounded and 02 Fruit & Spice, were both awarded Gold Medals. Godawan’s Collector’s Edition, Godawan 100, has also captured significant international attention; most recently, it was awarded ‘Best Single Malt’ at the 2024 International Taste Institute Awards.

Shedding light on Godawan’s national expansion, Vikram Damodaran, chief innovation officer, Diageo India, says, “We are thrilled to announce our strategic entry into Uttar Pradesh and Assam. With an increasingly discerning consumer base who seek high-quality whiskies, these markets are pivotal for us to showcase Indian craftsmanship to a broader audience and solidify our presence nationwide.”

