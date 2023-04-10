Golden Jubilee Celebration Concludes

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, April 9: The celebration of golden jubilee of Morigaon Municipal Board on Sunday concluded which commenced from April 8 at Morigaon Bihutoli ground.

A cultural rally was taken out across the 11 wards on the eve of the celebration of the golden jubilee. An open meeting under the initiative of the chairman of MMB Jugesh Tamuly was held here.

The chairman of Plains & Tribal development Ramakanta Deuri attended the meeting as the chief guest. Earlier chairman Jugesh Tamuly delivered the welcome address in the meeting. A souvenir title’ Paurakramanika’ edited by Dr Achuit Kr Das, on the occasion of the golden jubilee celebration was inaugurated by the MLA Ramakanta Deuri. The meeting was also attended by superintendent of police Hemanta Kr Das, ADC Garga Muhan Das, social worker Mileswar Pator, senior journalist Dalim Phukan.