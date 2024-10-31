Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya extends Diwali and Kali Puja greetings

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 30: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the auspicious occasions of Kali Puja and Deepawali.

In his message, the Governor emphasised the spiritual significance of the worship of Goddess Kali and the celebrations of Diwali. He said that Deepawali symbolises the triumph of righteousness over evil. He invoked the divine blessings of Maa Kali, expressing hopes for joy and prosperity across the state.

The Governor further said, “Deepawali, the festival of lights, heralds happiness and prosperity by dispelling darkness. May this sacred occasion strengthen our bonds of unity and brotherhood.”

The Governor also called for environmental consciousness during the celebrations, encouraging people to contribute collectively towards a greener Diwali. He urged everyone to celebrate an eco-friendly Deepawali, demonstrating a commitment to environmental stewardship while preserving festive traditions.

